New Agreement Seeks to Expand Pacific Northwest LNG Bunker Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vancouver will be one of the ports the companies aim to cover. File Image / Pixabay

A memorandum of understanding has been signed seeking to develop the LNG bunker supply chain in the Pacific Northwest.

Cryopeak LNG Solutions and Sumitomo Corporation have agreed to develop a supply chain in North America's Pacific Northwest ports including Vancouver, Fraser River Port, Roberts Bank and Prince Rupert, the companies said Monday.

Cryopeak will develop a design for a 4,000 m3 LNG bunkering barge, with the aim of having it in operation in 2023. The ship will both refuel vessels and transfer LNG cargoes to small-scale distribution infrastructure across the Pacific Northwest.

Sumitomo's role will be to market Cryopeak's LNG to customers, the companies said.

"With this agreement, we pursue our ambition to build a comprehensive network of LNG bunkering," Shu Nakamura, department general manager at Sumitomo, said in the statement.

"It also underscores our commitment to offer our customers the best available and technologically proven solution to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport."