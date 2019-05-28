Terpel Makes Full Suite of Mobil Marine Lubricants Available at Colombian Ports

Cartagena. File Image / Pixabay

Following its acquisition of certain ExxonMobil assets last year, Organización Terpel (Terpel) has announced that the entire portfolio for the marine segment including Mobil Gard is available at all authorized ports in the country.

Terpel says it expects to serve more than 3,000 ships with the lube offering each year at Colombian ports, with a particular focus on Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Santa Marta on the Atlantic coast, and Buenaventura on the Pacific coast.

“With this proposal, we have reintroduced the Mobil Marine Lubricants with the best technology in the world to the Colombian market, plus we are offering a novel and differentiating service that will allow us to attend the more than 10,000 users who come to the country’s ports each year,” stated Rodrigo Ferreira, Vice President of Lubricants at Terpel.

The Mobil lubes offer includes a used oil analysis service offered under the Mobil Serv platform.

For more information, interested parties an contact: Mobil.Marine.Lubes@Terpel.com