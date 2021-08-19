New Orleans Port Authority Signs LNG Bunkering Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations signed the deal on Wednesday. Image Credit: Port of New Orleans

The Port of New Orleans has signed a deal seeking to bring LNG bunkering services to its waters.

The port authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with CLEANCOR Energy Solutions to work together on developing LNG bunkering facilities to the area, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

CLEANCOR will work to set up the infrastructure, while the port authority will help with data, logistics expertise, customer contacts, introductions and marketing support. The two organisations will work together on securing the legal authorisation to set up the supply chain.

"We are pleased to partner on this MOU with CLEANCOR to ensure we provide Port NOLA tenants and customers with the best options for the most efficient and effective operations," Brandy D. Christian, CEO of the port authority, said in the statement.

"LNG paves the way of the future and provides a suitable and sustainable fuel source for the diverse cargo operations on our terminals and in our jurisdiction."