Petrobras Drops 500 cSt, Shifts to Lower Vis Bunkers Ahead of IMO2020

Port of Santos. File Image / Pixabay

Petrobras is shifting its bunker supply offering to lower viscosity fuels in the Port of Santos from June as part of its preparations for IMO2020.

In a note to customers today, the refiner said from June it will be running tests to prepare its refineries for the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

During the period of tests, the marine fuels to be offered in the Port of Santos most likely will contain a lower viscosity, it said.

Additionally, sales of RMK500 in the port of Santos will be discontinued from June 1, 2019 onwards.

The new IMO2020 rule comes into force from January 1, 2020.