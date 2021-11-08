BC Ferries Hikes Fares on Rising Bunker Prices

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The removal of the rebate will add about 10 cents for an adult passenger to the fare on the Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes. File Image / Pixabay

Recent rises in bunker prices have prompted Canada's BC Ferries to increase its fare prices.

The company is set to remove its 0.5% fuel fare rebate as of December 1, it said in a statement on its website last week. The company had previously cut the rebate from 1.5% to 0.5% on August 1.

"Over the past 17 years, BC Ferries has been using a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel," the company said in the statement.

"When fuel prices are lower, BC Ferries passes lower fuel prices on to customers through a fuel rebate.

"When fuel prices are higher, BC Ferries charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel only.

"There have also been periods with neither. The company does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates."

The removal of the rebate will add about 10 cents for an adult passenger and 30 cents for a vehicle to the fare on the Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes, the company said.