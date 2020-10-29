'No Political Will' to Repeal Jones Act Regardless of Election Outcome: Alphatanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US election next month is unlikely to herald big changes for shipping. File Image / Pixabay

There is likely to be 'no political will' to repeal the Jones Act maritime commerce law in the US regardless of the outcome of next month's election, according to shipping intelligence service Alphatanker.

"Although Biden's support for protectionism is weaker than Trump's, we believe that even in the event of a change of administration, there would be no political will to repeal the 100-year-old Jones Act," Alphatanker said in a weekly note to clients Wednesday

"Indeed, even with the 2015 repeal of the US crude export ban this law has never had any serious challengers, with it being backed by both Democrats and Republicans alike, and we expect it to remain so for the foreseeable future."

The Jones Act requires goods shipped between US ports to be transported on ships that are built, owned, and operated by US citizens or permanent residents.

The law is designed to protect and support US shipping, but some argue it has pushed freight demand inland to roads and railways.