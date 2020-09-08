First LNG Bunkering of a Foreign Vessel in the US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering was carried out on September 1. Image Credit: Eagle LNG Partners

A foreign vessel has been bunkered with LNG in the US for the first time, in an early sign of gas-powered shipping developing in the Americas.

Furetank's tanker the FURE VEN was bunkered with LNG by Eagle LNG Partners at Jacksonville on September 1, the first non-US-flagged ship to take on natural gas as fuel in the country, the companies said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Marine services company GAC brokered the deal and provided ship agency services.

The tanker took on 225 mt of LNG in less than seven hours, the companies said.

"This milestone paves the way for more international trading vessels to bunker at Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), marking the latest tangible demonstration of LNG as a safe and reliable fuel solution," the companies said.

"It also builds confidence in the case for LNG to help the shipping industry meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations, while still generating substantial cost savings."