Clipper Oil Expands Physical Bunker Supply Operations

Clipper Oil supply map. Image Credit: Clipper Oil

Clipper Oil today announced a new collaboration with Jubitz Fleet Services to expand their physical bunker supply operations in Oregon and Washington.



The product grade available will be Ultra Low Sulfur MGO (meeting ISO 8217:2010 DMA specifications) delivered by truck.



Trucking will be provided through Clipper Oil's newly announced partnership with Jubitz Fleet Services, who has been operating in the region for over 65 years.



In addition to LSMGO by truck, Clipper Oil will also offer the full line of Chevron marine lubricant oils.



"We’re very excited to partner with a great company like Jubitz,” said Kevin Alameda, Vice President at Clipper Oil.

"Clipper Oil and Jubitz are both family owned, customer focused organizations. With our experienced staff and combined resources, we’ll be able to provide additional supply options and competitively priced bunkers to the Pacific Northwest maritime community.”



Deliveries will be available at all truck accessible terminals and berth locations in the following ports:

Oregon: Astoria, Newport & Portland

Washington: Aberdeen, Kalama, Longview, Vancouver & Westport

For further information, inquiries and quote requests, please contact Eric Shahtaji as follows:



Eric Shahtaji

Sales & Business Development Manager - Americas

Tel: +1-619-692-9701

Mobile/WhatsApp: +1-708-305-4044

Skype ID: eric.clipperoil

Email: bunkers@clipperoil.com