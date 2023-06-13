Argentina Adds Oil Spill Removal Requirement to Zona Comun Bunker Deliveries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Argentina is tightening environmental regulations for bunker deliveries in its waters. File Image / Pixabay

Argentina's authorities have added an oil spill-related regulatory requirement for ships seeking to bunker at Zona Comun from this month onwards.

Ships taking on marine fuels at Zona Comun are required to have Oil Spill Removal Organization (OSRO) coverage as of June 9, local agency Antares reported on Monday.

"The estimated cost of the OSRO coverage is in the order of USD 2,300.00 per operation," the company said.

OSRO coverage requires a ship to be certified as having equipment and training in place to respond in a timely manner in the event of a bunker spill, to limit the extent of any environmental damage.