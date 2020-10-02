Port of Long Beach Reports 19% Drop in Greenhouse Gas Emissions Since 2005

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The air is getting cleaner at the Port of Long Beach. File Image / Pixabay

There has been a 19% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at the Port of Long Beach since 2005, the port authority said Thursday.

The port authority also saw an 88% drop in diesel particulates, a 97% drop in SOx emissions and a 58% drop in NOx, it said in an emailed statement.

"Although we are meeting most of our emissions goals, it is becoming clear we are at the limits of existing technology," Frank Colonna, president of the Long Beach Harbor Commission, said in the statement.

"That's why we are investing millions to develop and deploy the cleaner equipment."

About 15% of the cargo-handling fleet at the port currently produce zero emissions, the port authority said.