Canada's Northwest to get Double-hull Fuel Barges

Double-hulled: under construction (file imagepixabay)

Fuel carrying barges transiting the waters of Canada's Northwest Territories are to become double-hulled in a safety move.

Four double-hulled barges are to be built to replace the single-hull vessels currently in use.

The government decision to construct the ships has been prompted by the perceived risk of a fuel spill with single-hull barges particularly during low water conditions, according to local news provider yellowknifenow.

The Hay River which feeds into the Great Slave Lake is the site of other marine-related infrastructural developments, the report said.