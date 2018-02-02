Australian Bunker Suppliers, Bunker One Partner on New Cartagena Physical Supply Operation

The new physical supply operation is in Cartagena. File Image / Pixabay

Australian Bunker Suppliers CI SAS (Australian Bunker Suppliers) today said are to expand their Buenaventura-based bunker supply business and will start a new physical supply operation in Cartagena.

The move comes as part of a strategic alliance with Bunker One ( Americas ), Australian Bunker Suppliers said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

"This will be a continuation of the great business relationship and success that both companies have in Buenaventura, and have decided to move on with this new venture in Cartagena, Colombia," the company said.

"Ana Giraldo Owner and General Manager of Australian Bunker has hired Antonio Reinoso a well known and experienced person in the Colombian bunkers industry as their Commercial Director."

As Ship & Bunker earlier reported, Bunker Holding Group (BHG) today announced it has consolidated and rebranded all of its global physical bunker supply entities as Bunker One as it looks to expand its global physical presence.

"We want to assure every shipping company, Trading companies and any one interested in our service, that we will offer quality products, competitive prices, and always on time deliveries to every single order we receive," Australian Bunker Suppliers concluded.