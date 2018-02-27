Oil Tanker Operator and Ship's Master Guilty in US Oil Pollution Case

Sea World Management & Trader: fined $2 million

Oil tanker operator Sea World Management & Trader and the master of oil tanker Sea Faith pleade guilty to pollution charges in the United States.

They discharged oil cargo residues and bilge water from the vessel into the sea off the US Gulf Coast, maritime news provider Lloyd's List reports.

In addition, oil record books were not filled in.

The company received at $2.25 milion fine, the seafarer was sentenced to six months in prison.