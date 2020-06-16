Panama Bunker Demand Drops to Least Since September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand is on the wane in Panama. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker demand in Panama dropped to the lowest level since September last month, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Total sales slipped to 393,316 mt in May, down by 5.1% from the same month a year earlier and by 5.3% from April's level.

The number of ships arriving in Panama for bunker fuel climbed by 2.6% on the year to 545 in May, meaning the average stem size sank by 7.6% to about 722 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil sales dropped by 5.3% from April's levels to 312,038 mt, while high sulfur fuel oil sales gained 6.7% to 33,418 mt.

Marine gasoil sank by 71% on the month to 13,586 mt, and low sulfur marine gasoil jumped from just 7,618 mt to 34,724 mt.