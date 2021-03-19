Panama Bunker Sales Lost 5.5% in February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales in Panama may be suffering from competition from the US Gulf. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Panama dropped by 5.5% from their level a year ago last month, but rose slightly from January's levels.

Total sales reached 418,415 mt in February, according to data from the Panama Maritime Authority, down by 5.5% from the same month a year earlier but up by 1.5% from January's level.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker sank by 12.7% on the year to 535, taking the average stem size up by 8.2% to about 782 mt last month.

VLSFO sales dropped by 12.7% from a year earlier to 302,619 mt, while HSFO sales surged by 78.4% to 73,294 mt. HSFO took a 17.5% share of total sales in February, up from 9.3% a year earlier.

MGO sales sank by 76.2% on the year to 10,880 mt, while low-sulfur MGO more than tripled to 31,622 mt.