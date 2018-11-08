Petrojam Disputes Aegean Debt

Petrojam says Aegean does not owe it $3.2 million. File Image / Pixabay

Petrojam says it is not owed $3.2 million by Aegean Marine Petroleum Network [NYSE:ANW] as detailed in the bunker company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

"Petrojam has had a long-standing relationship with Aegean Marine Petroleum since 2005, and they have maintained an impeccable payment record,” Winston Watson, general manager of the state-owned oil refiner was quoted as saying by local media.

"Petrojam wishes to inform that all amounts owing for deliveries made to Aegean prior to November 4, 2018, have been fully settled.”

The last delivery to Aegean is reported to have been loaded on Sunday, November 4, 2018, and valued at $370,000.

Watson said he expected the money to be paid.