Brazil Firm, Naval Architect in Gas Pushboat Design Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazilian Flag. File image/Pixabay.

Naval architect Robert Allan is to develop gas-powered pushboats and cryogenic transport barges for Brazilian logistics provider Hidrovia do Brasil.

The deal is for liquified natural gas transport in the Amazon Basin, according to maritime news provider Riveria Maritime.

Heavy fuel oil and marine diesel oil are widely used for waterway transportation but liquified natural gas carries environmental and cost savings.

A brief to design electric pushboats to manoeurvre barges with approximately 2,000 metric tonnes of cargo also falls within the agreement's scope, the report said.

Hidrovia do Brazil is building an LNG terminal at the port of Barcarena, near Belem in northern Brazil

The naval architect made the announcement at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans.