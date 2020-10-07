US Bunker Supplier Plaza Marine Increases Margins While Maintaining Volumes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Profits are growing at Plaza Marine. File Image / Pixabay

US bunker supplier Plaza Marine has managed to increase its margins this year while holding on to market share, the company said this week.

In a statement on its performance in the third quarter, the company said it maintained its quarterly tonnage, increased gross profit and increased margins compared with the same period a year earlier.

"Our robust risk mitigation program has proven successful in insulating the company from recent market fluctuations and credit uncertainty in the industry," William Gotimer, president of Plaza Marine, said in the statement.

"Based upon our continuing strong 2020 performance we expect to increase our customer service offerings in our core business and extend key vendor relationships during the fourth quarter of 2020."

The company offers marine fuel and management services in the US East Coast, the Gulf Coast, the Great Lakes and Panama.