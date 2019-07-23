IMO2020: New 0.50%S Supply Launched in Mexico

Bravo Energy now producing 0.50%S products. Image Credit: Bravo Energy

California-based Bravo Energy has begun the supply of IMO2020 grade max 0.50% sulfur products in Mexico.

ISO8217:2017 compliant DMB, DFB, RMB 10, and low sulfur cutter stock is being produced at the firm's refinery located in Queretaro.

While there will be some direct business, the main buyers will be physical suppliers, a spokesperson for Bravo Energy told Ship & Bunker.

Limited product is available immediately, with full production expected to come in October when demand for the new IMO2020 grade fuels picks up ahead of the January 1, 2020 start date of the new global 0.50% sulfur cap.

Likewise, pricing for the bunkers will also be clearer at that time.

In the meantime, Bravo Energy says it intends to begin 0.50%S production at its facilities in Argentina and Chile, the spokesperson added.

Readers looking for further information can contact: fuels@bravoenergy.com