Tethys Expands Physical Bunker Supply Footprint

Tethys has expanded to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Image Credit: Tethys

Tethys Supply and Marketing, LLC (Tethys) today announced the expansion of their physical Marine Distillates supply operation, which will now include Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As previously reported, in December Tethys launched operations in Miami and Palm Beach. Today, the supplier said the expansion was a "natural addition" to their portfolio of physical supply locations.

"Port Everglades is a beautiful port with a high standard for safety and operations and we are excited to bring our specialized equipment, safety standard, and professionalism to the bunker business there," said Robert Finnegan, President and CEO.

The Commercial operations for Port Everglades, Port of Miami, and Port of Palm Beach will continue to be led by Russ Stellman.

"With faster pumping rates and the most professional bunker supply operations of any shore to ship supplier in South Florida, Tethys will continue to be the most reliable supplier of MGO in area," the company said.

Founded in Chicago in 2013, The Tethys Group manages a portfolio of physical and financial trading partnerships in the energy sectors.