Carnival Plans Gradual Resumption of Cruise Activity from August

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker suppliers may start seeing demand from cruise ships again from August. File Image / Pixabay

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line is planning gradually to resume its cruises in North America from August, the company said Monday.

The company plans to operate eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston from August 1, it said in a statement on its website.

"We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests," the company said.

"We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve."

The absence of activity from cruise ships will be having a particularly heavy impact on the bunker industry in ports like Miami that normally see cruise ships taking up a significant share of demand.