Bunker Jobs: Credit Manager - Marine

by SallingSearch

Credit Manager - Marine

Houston or Stamford

Scandinavian MNC trading house that specialises in marine fuel is looking to hire a new and experienced Credit Manager for the Americas.

Candidates already in North America and with a valid work permit will have an advantage.

In this new and exciting role, you will be responsible for the entire credit assessment process in North- and South American time zones. You will be working hands-on with specific cases and be in contact with numerous stakeholders, clients and vendors on a daily basis. As the new Credit Manager, it is important that you can adapt to different circumstances and find solutions that will work for everyone involved. In addition to this, you are to provide financial assessments as well as conducting thorough analyses of the group's counterparts. This involves close collaboration with trading floors and internal collection units in different time zones, which can mean working hours outside 9-5. Other key responsibilities include:

Maintaining and comply with the corporate credit policy and entire credit assessment process

Assessing credit requests

Visiting large accounts to conduct company analyses

Overall ownership of own credit portfolio

Report building, analyses and monitor periodic credit reviews

Cooperating with Collection Managers, reporting agencies and internal customers (trading departments in the North- and South American time zones)

On short notice travelling to customer locations for credit assessments.

Strong communicator with advanced analytical and social skills

As a person, you are detail-oriented with a proactive approach and common sense. Furthermore, you are a positive, flexible and skilled team player. You must be a problem solver and you possess a commercial mindset. You have the ability to build strong relations with our customers in the oil-business and you can remain effective and calm under pressure. In addition, you:

Have a background in financing, banking or similar

Experience in the shipping, maritime or oil industry is ideal but not a requirement

Have minimum 2 years of credit experience and a bachelor's degree in business or accounting

Are an expert in Microsoft Office

Enjoy working independently, driving projects forward in a hectic work environment

Exceptional English language written and verbal is a must. Spanish or other additional language proficiency is an advantage

Are willing to travel approximately 30-40 days per year

Contact Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info or apply directly on our website www.sallingsearch.com/en/jobs

ALL communication is, of course, kept strictly confidential