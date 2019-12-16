Washwater Threat to Marine Life Highlighted: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Washwater threat to marine life. File image/Pixabay.

A World Wildlife Fund (WWF) commissioned report on the operation of ships' scrubbers has highlighted the threat to marine life from washwater being dumped in the oceans.

The study, from WWF-Canada, plots an increase in washwater pollution as ships take up the emissions abatement equipment to comply with the IMO2020 standard on bunker fuel.

Covering the seas off the British Colombia coastline, the study found that mainly cruise ships were responsible for the discharges and that half of the vessels in the study were equipped with open-loop scrubbing units.

"This acidic washwater is tainted with carcinogens and heavy metals," the non-governmental organisation said.

"The report states that these scrubber discharges could grow by 35% in 2020 as more ships begin using scrubbers to comply with new International Maritime Organization sulphur rules.

"Cruise ships could account for two-thirds of this increase."

WWF-Canada supports "eliminating the use of open-loop scrubbers and/or discharge from hybrid scrubbers in Canadian waters, especially in marine protected areas and critical habitats".

Open-loop scrubbers put scrubber washwater into open seas, closed-loop units store washwater for later onshore disposal, hybrid units can operate in both modes.