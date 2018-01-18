Three New Bunker Barges Added to Petrobras Fleet

The bunker barges will support operations at the ports of Vitória, Praia Mole, and Tubarão. File Image / Pixabay

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) has announced that it has taken delivery of three new bunker barges to support IFO and MGO delivery operations at the ports of Vitória, Praia Mole, and Tubarão.

The vessels CD INGA and CD LEBLON have IFO capacities of 1,850 mt and 1,200 mt, respectively - both with pumping rates of 300 cbm/hour - and MGO capacities of 120 mt and 150 mt, respectively, with pumping rates of 150 cbm/hour.

The third vessel, the CD ILHA BELA, has a MGO capacity of 240 mt and a pumping capacity of 180 cbm/hour.

"These barges will improve the delivering bunker services in these ports and they will definitively speed up our operations, increase the delivery services as well as reduce the waiting time," said Petrobras.

Earlier this week, Ship & Bunker reported that Petrobras has also added seven new double-hull barges to its operations in Santos.