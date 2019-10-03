Carnival Back in Court on Pollution Record

Carnival: not there yet. File image/Pixabay.

Cruise company Carnival has been upbraided by a US judge for not working faster on addressing its ships' pollution problems.

"We're not there. And we should be," US District Judge Patricia Seitz was quoted as saying by US news provider CBS Miami.

Chairman Micky Arison and chief executive Arnold Donald told the court in Miami that it takes time to implement real change in such a large company.

"We strive to be perfect. We won't ever be perfect, but we are going to work toward that," Arison was quoted as saying in court.

The Carnival executives were attending a status hearing as it has already admitted breaking its probation conditions on earlier pollution incidents.