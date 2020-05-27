Brokerage NSI Hires US Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Workman will run NSI's new US unit. File Image / Pixabay

Brokerage Nautical Supply International (NSI) has hired a managing director for its new unit in the US, the company said Wednesday.

The company has hired Ian Workman for the role, it said in an emailed statement.

Workman has served in several roles in across the maritime industry since 1985, most recently as an account manager at VPS.

"It has been a long held goal to have an NSI office in the US and after much searching we have found the right person," Dave Wade, managing director of NSI, said in the statement.

"We look forward to developing our supply relationships in the Americas further, as well as developing relationships with new clients."