Bunkers Only Calls OK'd at Paranagua

Calls for bunkers only are once again permitted at Paranagua. File Image / Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

Calls for bunkers only are once again permitted at the Brazilian port of Paranagua after being prohibited by the Port Authority for over a year.

“The Sindapar – Agencies Syndicate got involved on the matter and after a year of talks with all authorities managed to obtain at this date the permission for vessel to call the port of Paranagua only for bunkering, which is a long wish for from the tramp and liners ship owners,” Marcon Logistica Porturia said.

Calls for bunkers only are now permitted in accordance with a new regulation issued by Port Authority.

“It is of utmost importance that agents must comply with new rules for vessels that will be supplied in the anchorage areas,” Petrobras said in a note to customers today.

The new regulation is avaialble at: http://www.portosdoparana.pr.gov.br/arquivos/File/regulamento3.pdf