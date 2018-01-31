Press Release: IBIA, Maritime Authority of Jamaica Conference to Showcase Caribbean Bunker Opportunities

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) today announces the IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference, which will take place in Jamaica on April 17-19, 2018.

Hosted by the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, FUELLING A NEW ERA IN THE CARIBBEAN is set to be one of region's must attend events of 2018. Providing critical information, discussion forums, training, and networking opportunities, the conference will cover essential topics for all stakeholders within the bunker buying chain.

Key among these will be an exploration of what IMO's 2020 sulfur limit means for both bunker buyers and suppliers in the region, particularly with respect to compliance solutions, the availability of new fuels in the region and the question of enforcement. It will also provide a showcase of current regional bunkering infrastructure and give insight into what the future holds for the Caribbean and the Americas bunkering markets.

The event is presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

For more information visit: https://ibia.net/event/ibia-caribbean-bunker-conference-fueling-a-new-era-in-the-caribbean/

