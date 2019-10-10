Keith Richardson Joins GCC Bunkers

Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Houston-based GCC Bunkers (GCC) has hired Keith Richardson as its Trading Manager.

The former Director of Supply at Aegean has some 30 years of experience in the bunker and wider oil markets, during which time he has held appointments with some of the industry's most recognizable names.

Richardson's new role is based in Houston where he will be responsible for the wholesale distribution of all products, and will be working closely with GCC's bunker team; terminal operations; the processing unit and operations teams.

"We are delighted to have someone of Keith's pedigree join the GCC team at what is a critical time for the industry, and an exciting period of growth for GCC," said Mark Vandevoorde, GCC's Managing Director.

Founded in 2017 as low sulfur bunker specialists, the supplier saw notably early interest in its IMO2020 grade fuel offering having received firm supply commitments as far back as May.

More recently, GCC made headlines in August following its deal with Texas International Terminals to produce both IMO2020 grade 0.50% sulfur VLSFO and emissions control area (ECA) compliant 0.10% sulfur gasoil in the Houston area.

Contact details for Richardson are as follows:

Keith Richardson, Trading Manager, GCC Bunkers

Phone: +1 713 999-5347

Mobile: +1 415 298 6373

Email: krichardson@gccbunkers.com

ICE: kerichardson