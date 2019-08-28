IMO2020: GCC Inks Deal to Produce Low Sulfur Fuel in Houston

Zach Stansbury, Senior Trader, GCC Bunkers. Image Credit: GCC Bunkers

GCC Bunkers has inked a deal with Texas International Terminals to produce low sulfur bunker fuels in the Houston, Texas area.

The processing agreement covers the production of both IMO2020 grade 0.50% sulfur bunker fuel oil and emissions control area (ECA) compliant 0.10% sulfur gasoil.

The products will be supplied through dedicated, chartered bunker barges.

With the 0.50% sulfur cap coming into force from January 1, 2020, GCC says it will also continue to supply 3.5% sulfur specification fuel oil to its contract customers from separate, dedicated barges.

“Our mission from the day we started GCC has been to provide solutions to our customers. Now, more than ever, the marine fuel supply business needs to provide absolute assurance of quality and reliability to its customers, and that is what we intend to do,” said GCC Bunkers’ Commercial Director, Zach Stansbury.

