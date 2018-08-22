Brazil Refinery Fire Won't Hit Bunker Supply Ops: Petrobras

Brazil bunker delivery unaffected by refinery fire. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker deliveries will not be affected despite a "serious accident" and fire Monday halting production at Petrobras' Replan refinery in São Paulo state, Petrobras said today.

"Despite the recent accident in one of Petrobras refineries in Brazil, bunker delivery operates as normal," the supplier said today in an emailed note to customers.

"For this reason, Petrobras ensure that the replenishment in all ports will not be affected due to this occurrence."

Gustavo Marsaioli, the regional leader for oil workers, said it was "a serious accident of big proportions" and estimated it would take more than a week for normal operations to resume.

But Jorge Celestino Ramos, Petrobras' refining and natural gas director, assured that there would be no need to worry about supply for some 15 days "because we can calibrate inventories and other refineries."

Replan is Petrobras' largest refinery accounting for about 20 percent of its refining capacity.