New York Bunkering Suspended on Winter Storm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New York. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering operations in New York today were shut down as the wider region was hit by a winter storm, local sources have confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

The New York Times reported parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey had received 20 inches of snow today, while New York City saw over 15 inches.

Bunkering operations were suspended due to the winds, sources said.

There was no expected time for operations to resume at the time of publishing.

A winter storm warning for the region remains in effect until 6am Eastern Time on Tuesday.