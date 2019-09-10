Over 100 Delegates Gather for Key Caribbean Bunker Industry Conference

Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Over 100 bunker industry stakeholders are gathering in Montego Bay, Jamaica today ahead of The IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance.

Set to be one of the industry's landmark events of 2019, the event is hosted by the Maritime Authority of Jamaica and presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

The event features an impressive line up of speakers, including two high profile ministers from Jamaica - Hon. Fayval Williams, Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology; and Hon. Robert Montague, Minister of Transport.

Representatives from the local and regional bunker supply chain - including Bunker One, Curoil, and ICBC's Platinum Sponsor West Indies Petroleum - will give insight into the Caribbean and related bunkers markets including US Gulf Coast, Panama, and beyond.

“ we are delighted to once again be presenting an extremely well supported and attended event Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events, IBIA

With IMO2020 a little over 100 days away, of particular note among the speakers is Jodi Munn-Barrow, Secretary General at Caribbean MOU on Port State Control, and Captain David Barata, Director of Inspections and Compliance, United States Coast Guard, who will be offering insight into compliance and enforcement matters related to the new sulfur cap.

With Jamaica making a major push in the use of LNG, New Fortress Energy will be discussing the country's outlook for LNG bunkering, while insight into the bunker industry's increasingly complex legal landscape will be tackled by Steve Simms, Principal, Simms Showers LLP, and Robert E. O'Connor, Managing Partner, Montgomery McCracken.

Representatives from Vopak, IHSMarkit, S&P Global Platts, VPS, UTT University, The Viswa Group, and Panama Canal Authority are among others who will be speaking at the event.

"As with the inaugural ICBC conference last year, we are delighted to once again be presenting an extremely well supported and attended event," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events at IBIA.

"In addition to event hosts Maritime Authority of Jamaica, and event partners Ship & Bunker, I would like to give a special thanks to our event sponsors for their invaluable part in helping to deliver this event: West Indies Petroleum, Bunker One, New Fortress Energy, Petrojam Limited, The Port Authority of Jamaica, Caribbean Maritime University, Habonim, Jampro, The Viswa Group, Ryco-Ja, Nikkiso, Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority, VOPAK, and Caribbean Shipping Association."

ICBC takes place from September 10-12, 2019 at the Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

For further details and the full agenda please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc