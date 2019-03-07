Port of Vancouver Joins SEA\LNG

Port of Vancouver. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Port of Vancouver, Canada's largest port, has become the first North American port to join the LNG bunker advocacy group SEA\LNG.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority joins fellow port members Port of Rotterdam, Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP), and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The West Coast port is also a notable addition to the group as it has a relatively mature LNG bunker supply infrastructure and thanks to regional gas supplier, Fortis BC, is currently one of the few ports where spot LNG bunker prices are regularly available. These can be viewed on Ship & Bunker here: https://shipandbunker.com/prices/am/nampac/ca-van-vancouver#_LNG-380e

"We are pleased to welcome the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to our growing coalition and look forward to leveraging their expertise to realise our vision of developing LNG infrastructure in ports around the globe to enable quick, safe, and cost-effective bunkering," said SEA\LNG chairman, Peter Keller.