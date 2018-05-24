Exxon Sets Methane Emissions Reduction Target

Exxonmobil: targetting methane emissions (file image/pixabay)

Oil major Exxonmobil has said it aims to reduce its methane emissions by 15% by 2020.

Emissions from methane, which is considered a greenhouse gas, were reduced by 2% last year accross the company's operations by leak detection and repair efforts, the company said.

Exxonmobil, which calls itself "the most energy efficient refining company in the US", cites a 10% improvement in energy efficiency across its global refining operation since 2000, Reuters reports.