Exxon Sets Methane Emissions Reduction Target
Thursday May 24, 2018
Exxonmobil: targetting methane emissions (file image/pixabay)
Oil major Exxonmobil has said it aims to reduce its methane emissions by 15% by 2020.
Emissions from methane, which is considered a greenhouse gas, were reduced by 2% last year accross the company's operations by leak detection and repair efforts, the company said.
Exxonmobil, which calls itself "the most energy efficient refining company in the US", cites a 10% improvement in energy efficiency across its global refining operation since 2000, Reuters reports.