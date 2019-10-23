VPS Appoints New Managing Director for the Americas

Chris Alberto, VPS' Managing Director for the Americas. Image Credit: VPS

Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has announced the appointment of Chris Alberto as its new Managing Director for the Americas.

“We are extremely pleased to have Chris join VPS. Chris brings a great depth of testing & inspection knowledge and experience, along with key business management expertise, gained over his many years within the TIC sector," said VPS Group Managing Director, Dr Malcolm Cooper.

"He will certainly be instrumental in the further development of VPS business across the Americas.”

Alberto has held appointments at several different large testing & inspection companies having started his career as a Chemist/Inspector in Chicago.

He replaces Michael McNamara who has joined Carnival Corporation as Vice President Global Fuel Supply.