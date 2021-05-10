Petrobras Confirms Plan to Halt Bunker Supply at Vitoria Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state-controlled energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras has confirmed its intention to halt bunker supply at the ports of Vitoria at the end of this month.

The company's supply operation of fuel oil and marine gasoil at Praia Grande and Tubarão will be discontinued from the end of May, Petrobras said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The change is happening at the request of the landlord of the Tubarão barge loading terminal, Vale, "due to the end of the current hire contract," Petrobras said.

"Petrobras will still keep looking for alternative options to perform operations using technically safe and economically effective solutions."

The company had previously announced the plan in December.

Petrobras recommends its customers seeking fuel at these ports instead bunker at Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, the closest alternatives.