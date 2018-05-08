Panama Q1 Bunker Sales Up 24% in 2 Years

Panama 1Q 2018 bunker sales totalled 1.3 million mt. File Image / Pixabay

Panama's first quarter bunker sales have risen 24% in two years, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Sales for all products in the period in 2018 were 1,346,334 metric tonnes (mt) compared to 1,246,578 mt in 1Q 2017, and 1,083,889 mt for the period in 2016.

The growth follows March 2018 sales of 440,890 mt, a sequential increase of 3.8% and year-on-year growth of 4.8% compared to the 414,871 mt sold in March 2018.

Of the March 2018 total, Balboa on the country's Pacific coast accounted for 341,754 mt of the sales (312,641 mt fuel oil, 29,113 mt distillate), and 99,136 mt was sold on the Atlantic coast with the port of Cristobal (85,719 mt fuel oil, 13,417 mt distillate).