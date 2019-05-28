Bunker One Adds Barge to US Gulf Operation

Kounalakis: creating 'bunkers only' calls. Image credit/Bunker One.

Bunker One has added a bunker tanker to its US Gulf and Caribbean fleet.

The Waltz joins Barbarica to start operating in the region from June 1. It also marks Bunker One's entry as physical supplier into Freeport Bahamas where it will supply at outer anchorage and Freeport Offshore.

"The continued growth of our physical supply platform will allow our customers flexibility and choice in their fuel purchasing requirements as we enter 2020, creating efficient 'bunkers only' port calls," said Georgia Kounalakis, managing director, Bunker One (Gulf of Mexico & Caribs).

Commenting on the move, global director Peter Zachariassen added that there are "strong synergies across our well-established US and Caribbean operations".

The ship can carry 5,500 metric tonnes of the 380 cst fuel grade and 1,300 mt of 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil.