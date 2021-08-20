Two Weeks' Maintenance to Restrict Panama Canal Traffic in Early September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships planning to pass through the canal in September will need to book their transit well in advance. File Image / Pixabay

The Panama Canal is about to undergo two weeks of maintenance that is likely to cause delays in the region early next month.

Planned maintenance will be carried out at the canal's Miraflores Locks from August 29 to September 10, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Thursday, citing a note from the canal authority to shipping firms.

The maintenance is likely to severely reduce canal capacity and cause delays for "days, if not weeks after completion," Platts cited the authority as saying.

The authority has advised customers to book transit through the waterway at least 25-30 days in advance.

Previous maintenance at the canal has caused delays of up to two weeks for ships without prior booking of their transit.