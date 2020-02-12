Shipping Company Seanergy Completes Scrubber Installations on Half Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has completed its scrubber retrofit programme. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

US-listed shipping company Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has completed scrubber retrofits on half of its fleet, the company said this week.

Seanergy has fitted scrubbers to five of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the company said in a statement Monday, with the capital expenditure as well as the bulk of the income lost to off-hire days incurred by long-term charterers.

For the remaining five vessels in Seanergy's fleet the company has plumped for 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil rather than very low sulfur fuel oil, it said, with procurement for most of the first quarter of 2020 completed in the second half of 2019.