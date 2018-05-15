Jamaica Hosts Ship Emissions Workshop

The workshop was part of the GloMEEP project. Image Credit: GloMEEP

The Global maritime energy efficiency partnerships (GloMEEP) project has delivered a workshop on the Prevention and control of shipping and port air emissions in Kingston, Jamaica.

Co-hosted by the Maritime Authority of Jamaica and Kingston Wharves Terminal Ltd., the workshop sought to train participants in how to conduct a port emissions assessment and develop emission reduction strategies accordingly.

The workshop, which took place May 1-3, 2018, included discussions on how air emissions could be reduced in and around the port areas of Jamaica.

The overall goal of GloMEEP project is to contribute to significant reduction of GHG emissions from international shipping.