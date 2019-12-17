Minerva Bunkering Acquires CEPSA's Panama Bunker Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva Bunkering will continue to supply customers on both sides of the canal. File Image / Pixabay

Minerva Bunkering (Pte) Ltd (Minerva Bunkering) has acquired CEPSA's bunker business in Panama, announcing today it has purchased 100% of the share capital of CEPSA Panama SA from Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A for an undisclosed amount.

"As one of the shipping industry’s great transit points, Panama is another key location where Minerva can add value to its customer base by providing reliable physical bunkering solutions," said Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva Bunkering.

“With our strategic sources of low-sulfur fuel on the US Gulf Coast and West Coast, Minerva is well positioned to enhance the Panama market’s supply base in 2020 and beyond.”

CEPSA Panama’s name will be changed to align with Minerva’s ownership and it will join Minerva’s global physical network spanning 30 ports.

Minerva Bunkering says it will continue to supply customers on both sides of the canal, with local staff supported by Minerva’s teams based in New York and Houston.