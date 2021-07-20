Canada Plans November Restart for Cruise Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruises may restart earlier than expected in Canada. File Image / Pixabay

The Canadian authorities have brought forward the planned date for the restart of the country's cruise industry to November.

The ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters will be lifted from November 1 if operators 'are able to fully comply with public health requirements', Transport Canada said in a statement on its website last week.

Transport Canada had previously announced a target of February 28, 2022 for this easing of restrictions.

"As the COVID-19 situation has shown steady improvement, and as more people become vaccinated, Canada plans to welcome cruise ships back in our waters for the 2022 season," Transport Canada said in the statement.

"The Government of Canada continues to advise Canadians to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside the country until further notice."

The cruise industry historically took up about 4% of global bunker demand, but dropped to a standstill last year on concerns over the spread of COVID-19.