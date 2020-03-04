Bunker Jobs: USA-Based Traders, 3 Positions

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Wednesday March 4, 2020

Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd are pleased to be working with a renowned Marine Fuel brokerage and trading company for two of their offices in the USA.

We are seeking 3 traders who can be based in either San Antonio, Texas or Stanford, Connecticut.

The package will reflect experience. Help with relocation from other parts of the USA available.

Your duties will include, amongst others:

  • Managing accounts
  • Building up your own portfolio
  • Traveling around both domestically and abroad to see clients
  • Representing the firm at some of the many conferences and events in the bunker industry
  • Building long term relationships based on trust and mutual respect.

The package will reflect experience. Help with relocation from other parts of the USA available.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com