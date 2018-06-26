Bunker Jobs: Fratelli Cosulich USA Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader

Fratelli Cosulich USA is looking for an experienced Bunker Trader to join its Manhattan-based Office.

Fratelli Cosulich NY office is part of the wider Fratelli Cosulich Group and looks after the Americas region for the bunker needs of the Group's customers.

The ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of the US and Global Bunker Industry as well as a proven track record on the commercial side.

We are looking for an entrepreneurial and highly motivated professional, with 10+ years experience in the bunker industry and with strong references.

Applications and CVs should be emailed to Cinzia Barberis (cbarberis@cosulich.it)

Fratelli Cosulich is a 161 years old Family Business active in all aspects of shipping, from ship owning, to ship agency, freight forwarding, catering, manning, yachting, bunker trading and physical supply, with offices in 15 countries and 1,000 employees worldwide.