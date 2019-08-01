IMO2020: Withdrawn Boxship Capacity Spikes on Scrubber Retrofits

AIDA scrubber installation. Image Credit: Carnival

The amount of boxship capacity withdrawn from service spiked in July as tonnage headed into shipyards for scrubber retrofits.

Alphaliner data indicates that as at July 30, 2019 there were 31 container vessels with a combined total capacity of 350,000 TEU out of service for scrubber retrofit work.

This compares to less than 50,000 TEU of capacity out of service due to scrubber retrofits at the start of February.

Alphaliner says it expects withdrawn capacity numbers to grow in the coming months with more than 550 additional ships slated to have units installed.

In terms of the global fleet as a whole, estimates vary as to exactly how many vessels will have scrubbers fitted come January 1, 2020, but the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) recently predicted this will be around 4,000.