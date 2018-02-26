Platform Supply Vessels to Get Added Battery Power

Battery power reduces operatonal costs of PSVs (file image/pixabay)

Four platform supply vessels (PSV) active in the Gulf of Mexico are to be retrofitted with lithium ion-based batteries.

The addition will allow the ships to tap into the electrical power supply on some operators such as dynamic position leaving the vessel's diesel-powered engines to operate more efficiently, the supplier of the batteries, Corvus Energy, said.

Seacor Marine and Kongsberg operate the PSVs which are jointly owned by Seacor and Mexmar. The retrofit work on all four vessels should have been completed by July, the first PSV having been completed by the end of February.

The hybrid power system reduces operational costs, including fuel and maintenance on the engines, according to Corvus.