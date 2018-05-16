Houston to Host IMO 2020 Bunker Blending Course

The course takes place in Houston on June 19 to 21, 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Refinery Automation Institute next month will present a Bunker Fuel Blending Course in Houston focused on the production of IMO 2020 compliant fuels.

The course, featuring Ara Barsamian, takes place at the Hyatt Regency Houston on June 19 to 21, 2018.



"The only blending course of its kind in the world, it provides list of blend components, their properties, and component sourcing, and provides blend recipes to make fully 2020-compliant bunker fuels,"

The course also includes in depth analysis on the feasibility and viability of using scrubbers.

The so-called "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020, with the majority of the industry expected to choose low sulfur fuels for compliance.

More details about course and registration information can be found here: http://refautom.com/course-bunker-houston/