Hafnia to Open New Houston Bunker Purchasing Office

William D.O. Andersen. Image Credit: Hafnia

Hafnia this week will open a new bunker purchasing office in Houston.

The move follows what Peter Grunwaldt, Vice President, Bunker Procurement, says is increased demand for its services.

"We are currently serving a large number of vessels, following the concept of a shipowner 'pooling' bunker requirements with other owners and buyers in order to obtain a competitive market presence together," Grunwaldt told Ship & Bunker.

"With new members joining we can see there is a need for this service, and expect to continue the growth."

The new office will see William Andersen, currently Assistant Manager at Hafnia's Copenhagen office, move to Houston.

“ we can now say we cover the main time zones and main markets very efficiently Peter Grunwaldt, Vice President, Bunker Procurement, Hafnia

"William has been an integral part of the bunker desk since its inauguration, and has for the last 12 months been responsible for the Americas," Grunwaldt explained.

"Setting William up in Houston in order to 'future proof' the services rendered seems like a natural move. This also ties in nicely with last year's opening of a bunker office in Singapore, and we can now say we cover the main time zones and main markets very efficiently."

The three office locations also tie-in to the fact that Hafnia controls the majority of its vessels from Copenhagen, Singapore, and Houston.

"So in line with the strategy, William's entry into the Hafnia Houston office will be of great assistance to our operators, charterers and clients – not only in the US," Grunwaldt added.

"Naturally being close to our suppliers and other counterpart will also optimize the day-to-day dealings. With 2020 just around the corner we feel the timing of this move is good for all."

Contact details for the new office is as follows:

William D.O. Andersen

Office: 1800 West Loop South, suite 1950, Houston, Texas, 77027, USA

Office phone: +1 713 955 0250

Mail: wdo@hafniabw.com

Mobile/Whatsapp: +45 2116 1138

ICE Chat: woddershede

Skype: wdohafnia@outlook.dk